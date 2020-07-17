In Memoriam

Joseph Roberto

April 12, 1954 – July 11, 2020



Joseph Edward Roberto, 66, passed away Saturday July 11th, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe. He was born April 12th, 1954 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California. He was the third child of the predeceased Jose Leon Guerrero Roberto and Priscilla May Rosario Roberto.

Joe resided in Mountain View with his parents, predeceased brother Richard Roberto and sister Toni Walker before making his way to Tahoma in 1973. He moved to South Lake Tahoe shortly after. He started Champion Carpet Service in 1982 with his then wife, Marsha Roberto. Marsha and Joe were married for 23 years and shared many wonderful memories together. Joe and Marsha have two daughters Megan Louise Roberto and Heather Lynn Roberto and two grandsons Madyx Joseph Gonzales & Marcus James Roberto Williams, who all survive Joe. He also leaves behind his beloved girlfriend Valerie Mansfield. Joe and Valerie spent their days enjoying concerts, traveling, time with family, dancing and cherishing their time together. Joe loved Valerie dearly.

Joe spent his time in the community of South Lake Tahoe smiling and laughing his contagious laugh wherever he went. He was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, loved to golf, donated his time to whoever needed help and truly enjoyed spending time with everyone he knew. He also enjoyed playing poker and collecting antique slot machines. He loved giving back to the community in anyway he could. He was a wonderful father who did anything to see his daughters smile. He was a friend to all he knew and family to many. Joe was passionate about his work and dedicated his last 47 years to his floor covering company lastly known as Champion Floors To Go. He is remembered fondly socializing around town, driving his yellow Corvette, wearing his cowboy boots and making jokes to share a laugh. You could always tell he’d arrived when the room lit up and there was Titos being shaken with Chambord.

Joe asked for his final words to be “Thank You” to everyone in the community for their support, friendship & memories throughout the years.

A viewing for Joe will be held at McFarlane Morturary on Saturday July 18th,2020 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. We ask everyone to wear a face covering, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill. We will also have a car parade down Highway 50 in his honor Sunday July, 19th at 1:30 pm starting with a blessing at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church in his honor.