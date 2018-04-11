Josephine Ann (Jo) Azevedo- 93 passed away on March 9, 2018 at her home in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She passed peacefully with her daughters Toni and Terry by her side.

She was born in Mt. View Ca on February 20, 1925 to Anthony and Mary Unquera. She graduated from Mt. View High School and pursued a career in Cosmetology while also working the family business at her parents Café. She was introduced to Eugene (Chet) Azevedo by writing to him while he was in the Korean War. After a year of writing to each other they met in person and were married August 14, 1955 and honeymooned in South Lake Tahoe.

The family went on a family vacation in August 1969 to South Lake Tahoe and moved there a year later as they knew Tahoe was the place they wanted to raise their children. She worked at Barton Memorial hospital for 20 years though she wanted to retire at 67 her love of helping and being around people drew her to continue working and did so for the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center until she decided that at 81 it was time to enjoy her great grandchildren and retired.

She is survived by daughters Toni and Terry, grand-daughter Stefanie (Azevedo) McGrath her husband Seth McGrath and great-Grandchildren Spencer, Trent and Hayden. Sister Esther Knab (Unquera), nieces, and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband Eugene (Chet) Azevedo and son Eddie Azevedo.

Our family would like to send out a special thank you to Barton Memorial Hospice and Citizen Assist of South Lake Tahoe Fire Department for your assistance and kindness.

Services will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2 pm at Happy Homestead Cemetery. Reception will immediately follow.