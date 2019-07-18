Placerville— Josephine “Jo” Pandolfo Ortwein, a long-time resident of the South Lake Tahoe area, passed away Tuesday the 2nd of July, 2019.

Born in 1927 in Oakland, CA as one of eight children. She loved playing stickball and handball in the streets. She met her husband Myron “Red” Ortwein, whom she married after the War in 1946. The two of them resided in San Leandro, CA and had three children and were married for 36 years.

Jo and Red divided their time between Fremont and South Lake Tahoe until he passed away and she decided shortly after to live full-time in Tahoe. Most days Jo could be found volunteering at Saint Theresa’s or at the Tahoe Senior Center, cooking or calling Bingo numbers. She was awarded El Dorado County Senior of the Year in 2002.

Josephine loved to cook lasagna and anything else Italian, dance and listen to Big Band music. She loved her classic films and in the later years could be found glued to a recliner crocheting while watching Turner Classic Movies.

She is survived by her sons, Bob and Richard and her grandkids, Michele, Brian, Jamie, Nicholas, Katie, and Becky, along with and great four great-grandchildren. Her daughter Patty, her grandson Robbie, and her 7 brothers and sisters predeceased her.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 23, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, CA 94544. Memorial gifts in Josephine’s memory can be made to Bread and Broth or Helping Hands c/o St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.