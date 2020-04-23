Joyce McDaniel
In Loving Memory of Joyce Eloise McDaniel, born on January 29th 1927, the daughter of Gilbert Kennedy and Mary Rose Schroder. Joyce passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020 at the age of 93. Joyce is survived by her son Gilbert Follini, daughter Karen Oliver, Grandson Gilbert Oliver, Granddaughters Lisa & Angela Follini and Great Grandchildren Justin, Jordan and Isabella Oliver. Joyce will be remembered for her love of life and her infectious laugh. She had a unique way of making everyone feel special and genuinely loved. Her charismatic wit and charm is what everyone remembers most about her. Joyce’s beautiful life was defined by spending time with friends and family which she cherished dearly. Joyce was a long time resident of South Lake Tahoe and married the love of her life Rudy McDaniel. They owned McDaniel Realty in the 70’s and early 80’s. After Rudy passed away in 1979, she returned to banking. Joyce worked for Nevada Banking Co. and retired at the age of 80. She said the relationships she developed with her co-workers at Nevada Banking Co. were dear to her heart and she would always remember the memorable times spent together. Joyce’s visitation will be held at the McFarlane Mortuary on April 24, 2020, between 12:00 and 2:00pm.
