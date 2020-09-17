Judith Crawford
December 12, 1948 – September 8, 2020
Judy Crawford was born December 12, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was raised in Plum
Point, Rhode Island until 1958 at which time her Father, Marlin who was career Navy was
transferred to Buenos Aries, Argentina. Four years in Buenos Aries was exciting time for Judy
and gave her the command of the Spanish language. Judy returned to Port Hueneme, Ca. with her
parents in 1962 where she attended High School. Judy received her BA in Recreation after
attending several colleges and starting her first job in the City of San Bernardino. In 1973
Judy started work as the Recreation Supervisor for the City of South Lake Tahoe. In 1994 she
was promoted to Recreation Superintendent. Judy Furthered her education archiving her masters
in 2000 and retired in 2003 on her 55th birthday. Among her proudest accomplishments at the
city were teaching all of the 4th grade students in town how to swim in the city pool, Bijou
Community Park and the Senior Center. Her master thesis was the now defunct GIFTs
(great ideas for Tahoe) a nonprofit set up to accept donations to provide improvements to Bijou
Community Park and other city owned sites.
Highlights in her personal life include her fabulous garden, that garnered a slot in the 2010
historical society garden tour, her many quilts including at least 50 baby quilts were given to
new mothers that she knew. Knitting extraordinarily beautiful sweaters. Assisting her loving
husband in building additions and upgrades and decorating her wonderful home. Traveling allover
this country camping out in her trailer. Judy loved this town and all the people in it. She
was proud to have made a positive impact on the community. Judy will be most missed by her
loving husband of 40 years Russell whom she referred to as “Angel Boy” and her loving wiener
dog Lucy (she was never without a wiener dog on her lap ever) and many neighbors and friends.
Judy had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 50. She had symptoms that came and went
but through it all she maintained a pretty normal lifestyle. In later years she used a walker
but it didn’t impede her one bit. in 21 years with the disease she never complained only
remarking that she was better equipped to handle it than many others that did not have the
support that she did.
Celebration of life to be held on October 4th, Judy’s Home at 902 Han St. 1pm
