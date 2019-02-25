October 3, 1933 – February 17, 2019

Judith D. Querin (Willis) passed away Sunday at her home in Benicia after a short illness. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa and moved with her mother and brother to the Bay Area in 1939. In 1966 the Querin family moved from the Bay Area to South Lake Tahoe. Judith had been a Benicia resident since 1979. She worked as an administrative assistant for over 22 years, most of those years spent at the VA hospital in Martinez.

She graduated from Albany High School. While she was there she was a cheerleader and after graduation continued to help plan class reunions for many years. While living at Benicia Mobile Home Park she was active with the on site library and social events. She enjoyed movies, reading, volunteering at the Benicia public library and knitting hats, scarves and throws for family and to donate.

Judith is survived by her children Julie (Pat) Coghlan, Lisa (Eric Shott) Querin, Chris (Barbara Leaf) Querin and Dana Querin, grandchildren Breanna Querin-Stewart, Emma Coghlan, and Maro & Asja Querin, her great-grandchildren Kaiya, Eden & Mia and her nephew Robert J. (Ramona) Willis. She was preceded in death by her former husband Gulio G. Querin in 1982 and her brother Robert J. Willis III in 1993. We love you Mom, Nonie and friend.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia. Family and friends will be contacted with the date. Burial will be private.

The family prefers donations to Benicia Community Action Council Food Program or Benicia Public Library.

