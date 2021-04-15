Judith Gale Kirk

Judith Gale Kirk

March 21, 1955 – March 28, 2021

Judith Gale Kirk, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada, leaving a void in the lives of the many friends and family who loved her.

Judy, as most called her, was born in Weston, Oregon to Ruby and Wendall Kirk on March 21, 1955. She was raised on a ranch/wheat farm. She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in business administration. Her career in sales began in the paper industry but she soon went to work for Southland, the parent corporation that owns 7-Eleven. She purchased a franchise in South Lake Tahoe which she operated for 18 years. She concluded her working years in the gaming industry at the M Resort in Las Vegas.

Judy had an open, warm, and loving presence that enveloped others. She was compassionate, generous, and showed a true interest in people’s lives. She was quick to come to the aid of others, expressing her care by sharing her time and her resources. She was passionate also about animals, particularly dogs and horses to which she directed a part of her charitable efforts. Judy was full of fun, with a quick-witted sense of humor and a lilting, infectious laugh that people could not help but join. Her husband, Rick, was devoted to her, as Judy was to him, calling her his best friend and loving their daily life in the home they created together. Their love for each other was obvious to everyone who knew them. Judy and Rick hiked in the desert every day with their canine “children,” Jackson and Watson, whom she so loved.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Rick Holm; her sister Brenda Kirk and children, Kirk, Briah, and Seth; her sister Jill (Ron) Perrine and son, Tanner; Rick’s sister, Janet Wiig (Darrell Johnson) and children, Dan and Kari; Rick’s sister, Barbara (Peter) Esam and children, Josh and Dan; and Rick’s sister-in-law, Colleen Holm.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial in a plot overlooking her family home in Weston, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ASPCA and Best Friends Animal Society.