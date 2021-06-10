Judith "Judy" A. Cox

May 20, 1939 – June 4, 2021

Judith “Judy” was born and raised in Elgin, Illinois. With an adventurous spirit, she always enjoyed exploring new places close to home and abroad. After primarily raising her family in the Chicagoland area, she embarked on one of the great adventures of her life when she moved to Nevada. The amazing friends she made and people she got to meet from across the state during her twenty plus years there are ones she held most dear. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness and being there to help people in need. Always willing to provide a place to stay and an ear for listening, Judy was often known as a second mom to many of her children’s friends. She had a passion for politics and worked with the Nevada Republican party and elected officials, including Governor Kenny Guinn. Before retiring she returned to her initial career of healthcare working for the Nevada Health and Human Services division. She volunteered for numerous local and state organizations and was always willing to step in and help coordinate events and fundraisers for good causes, including her enthusiastic support for the Let ’em Run Foundation which she held very close to her heart.

She is survived by her children, William D. Jr. M.D (Jan) Cox, David J. Cox, Joan E. (Thomas) Mullins, Mary M. Cox and Ann E. Cox. Grandchildren Matt and Kaitlyn Cox, Ryan, Elizabeth, Jack and Samantha Mullins. She is preceded in death by daughter Elizabeth A. Cox, parents John and Vera Kozumplik, sister Barbara (Livingston) Fairbank, brother John “Jack” (Diane) Kozumplik. Interment Private. Arrangements by the Elms Funeral Home (708)453-1234.