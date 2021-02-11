Judith Wallace
January 27, 1946 – December 26, 2020
Judith Wallace passed away peacefully on Dec.26th, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born Jan.27th, 1946 to Melvin& Josephine Metsker n Oroville, Ca. She was very talented in dance as well as cheerleading in school & loved growing up in the small town where her father worked on the Oroville Dam.
Judy loved the beauty industry & spent her entire career (53 yrs) making people look & feel better. She was known was her red hair, wonderful smile, great laugh & huge heart.
In 1983, she married her best friend Jon & together they built & managed several hair salons & spas in Sacramento & eventually Lake Tahoe. In 1988 she was selected to become a National educator for Paul Mitchell & loved teaching & sharing her knowledge with other stylists.
Judy loved living at the lake & spending time on their boat was one of her favorite activities.
She was a truly special & amazing woman & will be greatly missed by all.
She is per-deceased by her parents, her sister Peggy & oldest son Randy. She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Jon. 4 children (Shelly,Tony,Rhonda, Jon ll), 5 grandchildren (Brandi, Christina, Amber, Brianna, Tommy & 5 great grandchildren Madison, Landyn, Avery, Joshua, Jasmine. She also leaves behind her best friend Samantha.
