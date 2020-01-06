Judy Ann Speck passed away peacefully in Spanish Springs Nevada on the last day of Fall December 20, 2019 shortly after being diagnosed with adenocarcinoma. In her last days she was with her loving son and a small

number of her close friends and caregivers.



Judy was born in San Francisco on May 27, 1944 to Ann and Lloyd Ghiselli and spent her formative years living in Sleepy Hollow in Marin County California. She often reminisced about her childhood in Marin as well

as her times spent with family at the Russian River, and early times in Hawaii and Homewood Lake Tahoe.



As a single mother Judy worked as a ticket agent for United Airlines before

leaving the Bay Area with her son in 1978 to settle close to her retired parents in Incline Village, Nevada. After a decade of living in Incline Judy continued to work in the travel industry until finally meeting the love of her life, Jim Speck, who preceded her in death in 2011. Jim and Judy were married in a small chapel at the famed Ponderosa Ranch and spent a happy marriage both in Incline and as well as their second home near Jackson, Wyoming. They were a couple that loved to fish together and spent many happy days on their boat and in the company of many friends.



Judy is survived by her son Jamie Jackson and her granddaughter, Lake.

She will be missed by loving friends and family far and wide.