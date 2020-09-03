Julie Ann Voltl

Provided Photo

Julie Ann Voltl

September 18, 1965 – August 14, 2020

Julie Ann Voltl, Age 55, Passed away peacfully on August 14, 2020. Julie was born on September 18, 1965 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, The youngest of 5 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her loving husband of 31 years Sieg, 2 sons Christopher and Joesph, brother Dennis Schlaffer, sister Nancy Schlaffer mother in law Maria Voltl, and a host of loving family and friends. Julie will join in heaven her father Eddy, mother Patricia, brother Micheal and sister Carrie [Schlaffer]

We moved to Tahoe in 2005, and fell in love with it. She loved to go boating, camping, kayaking and taking walks to the lake. She loved to go to craft shows and thrift stores with her best friend – mother in law Maria Voltl. Julie was a festive person especially on holidays, her favorite was christmas. Julie worked at KDIG, loved her job, coworkers and gave it her all to help the people that she meet. Julie so loved her family and friends more than anything, aways giving help to all. Julie will be greatly missed by her family and friends, remembered for her fun loving and generous woman she was. There will be a time that the people she touched will meet again, and she will be waiting to help just like she aways has done

There will be a celebration of life at a later time. In lien of flowers or donations, our family asks for everyone to give a helping hand of kindness to all, and say this ones for you JULIE!!!!