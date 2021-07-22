June Beverly Echeverri
Echeverri
June 13, 1934 – May 28, 2021
June Beverly Echeverri, 86 went home to be with the Lord on May 28th 2021. Born June 13th, 1934 in Colorado Springs, CO. June moved to South Lake Tahoe in the summer on 1969 with her 3 daughters where they all attended SLT High. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Cyndi Eaton Silvas of Blythe, CA. Her youngest daughter, Sandra Fallon, preceded her mom in death in 2013. Lynda Marie Mueller joined her mom 6 days later, June 3rd 2021. June is survived by her eldest brother, Mark & (Dot) Echeverri of Montclair, CA. She was an amazing, compassionate woman of God! Beautiful inside and out, she will be missed by her 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren and her 3 Great- Great Grandchildren. She writes to her family and friends, “I’ve had a good life because of having you in it, the best to you all!”
