Karl Wolski
Karl A. Wolski, 52, originally from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, a long-time Zephyr Cove, Nevada resident, also, Los Gatos, California resident, passed away from a short battle with cancer, on March 25th, 2020. Karl was the most amazing husband and father, as well as, a loving brother and dear, dear friend to many.
He is survived and missed by his wife, Kathleen, daughter, Grace; his siblings, Brian (Mary) Wolski, Roy (Debbie) Wolski, and Melissa (Thom) Radomski; Brother-in-law, Michael (Margaret) Normoyle, Sister-in-law, Trisha Wamsat, Sister-in-law, Alicia Normoyle; Mother-in law, Kay Blancet, Father-in-law, Patrick Normoyle, Mother-in-law, Lee Ann Normoyle, and his loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his Father, Ronald Wolski, and Mother, Beverly Wolski, as well as his brother, Jim Wolski, and step-son Eric Quesada.
