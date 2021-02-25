Kay Diederich

Kay Diederich

February 12, 2021

On Friday, February 12, 2021, Kay Diederich, loving wife and mother of six children, died peacefully at home at age 85.

Kay was born on July 11, 1935 in Springfield, Missouri to John Weston and Katheryn (Meyer) Miller. She received her degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She worked briefly as a speech therapist and later as a dental technician fashioning teeth, which she considered an art form. She also raised two daughters and four sons in the Detroit, Michigan area.

After retirement, she and her husband moved to Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Kay was adventurous, sailing with her husband Joe, bicycling, hiking and kayaking with friends in Tahoe, and traveling all over the world. Kay loved music and played viola. She was a founding member of the Troy Community Orchestra in Michigan, played in a quartet for many years, and continued playing with the Carson City Symphony after moving to Nevada. Her friendship and sage counsel were valued and sought-after by many. She was ready to help and mentor anyone who came to her. She had an incredible spirit and determination. She considered Tahoe a slice of heaven and loved her family deeply.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, sister Carolyn Moore and brother, Burke Miller. She is survived by her six children, her eldest daughter, by Karl Diederich, John Diederich, Kurt Diederich, Keith Diederich and by Carol Osterhus. Also, her thirteen grandchildren and her sister, Carol Ebrite.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, Wisconsin. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A brief prayer service will be held at 12 noon on Monday prior to mass at church.

Flowers may be sent to Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Alternatively, contributions may be made to Alight (www.WeAreALight.org).

Thompson Funeral Home of Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralhome.com