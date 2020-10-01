Kay Ellen Dalton | TahoeDailyTribune.com
December 16, 1953 – September 22, 2020

Kay Ellen Dalton a 44 Year resident of South Lake Tahoe, Ca, died on September 22,2020 at age 66.

Kay is Survived by her daughter Amy Dalton-Maier, her son in law Scott Maier and Grandson Kroy Maier.

Kay was born in Hollywood, Ca , lived in the Philippines, Mississippi and Big Bear, CA. She decided to move and settle in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Kay loved Hawaii, Casinos the beach and her sweet grandson Kroy. Love to all who knew and loved Kay, she was a special lady!

