January 29, 1936 – July 21, 2021

Kay Torres passed peacefully at her home in Sparks, NV, on July 21st. Kay was born in Stockton, Kansas, and lived in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho before moving to South Lake Tahoe in 1965.

As a single mother, Kay raised two of her children, Mark and Toni, while working as a blackjack dealer at Harrah’s, Harvey’s, Sahara and Caesers Tahoe. Kay also sold real estate with Aspen Realty.

In 1967, Kay was one of the first women pilots to fly a solo flight from the Lake Tahoe airport.

Kay moved to Sparks in 1985, where she continued to sell and invest in real estate, eventually owning many rental properties. Kay continued being “Mom” by employing those who had fallen on hard times, ensuring they had someone to come to for advice and encouragement.

Throughout her life, she sacrificed much and poured her love into all of her children. They never went without anything if she could find a way to give it.

Kay is survived by her two sons Ken Hubbard and Mark (Kathy) Torres; her sister, Jean; nieces Diane, Judy and Brenda; grandchildren John, Brendan, Jennifer, Kristen, Sean and Andrew, and many great grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her son, Robin Hubbard, and daughter, Toni.