Kenneth Bonham

Provided Photo

Kenneth

Bonham

January 19, 1946 – April 23, 2021

Kenneth Charles Bonham of South Lake Tahoe passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 at Barton Hospital’s skilled nursing facility.

Ken was born to Leonard and Isobel Bonham in San Diego California on January 19, 1946. Ken grew-up in the Point Loma area, where he attended Point Loma High School. Ken earned a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University while serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Ken then earned a law degree from Cal-Western University, shortly after he was accepted to the State Bar of California as an Attorney.

After college and law school, Ken practiced law in Southern California and was part-owner of a popular restaurant in Ocean Beach. While living in San Diego, Ken met Linda Christian and the two fell in love. In 1984, Ken was offered a job with the El Dorado County Public Defender’s Office. Ken packed Linda, who was pregnant at the time, and their two children into their VW Beetle and moved the family to South Lake Tahoe. Ken proudly worked for the Public Defender’s Office, representing the under-represented, until his retirement in 2010. After he retired, Ken bought an RV and spent time with his family and friends traveling around California, Oregon, Arizona and even Mexico.

Ken enjoyed many things in life – when his children were young, he especially enjoyed taking his family on vacations to places like Hawaii, the Caribbean, or Walt Disney World in Florida. Ken also loved the outdoors and camping with his family was his favorite hobby. Ken had an affinity for US military history, he enjoyed reading and had an extensive book collection mostly dedicated to literature covering the Revolutionary through Vietnam wars. Ken also loved the San Diego Chargers and was a season ticket holder from 1961 until the team moved to Los Angeles.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Isobel, his wife Linda and his brother Phil. He is survived by his three children Leah (Milan), Caleb (Sarah) and Abigail (James); and his eight grandchildren Eden (8), Christian (6), Isaac (4), Caden (4), Maxen (2), River (1mo), Jeremiah (4) and Hannah (1mo) as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Ken was a follower of Jesus and he loved the Lord. He was a fixture at the Sierra Community Church and often he could be found serving at his Sunday morning front-door greeter’s post wearing a Hawaiian shirt and shorts in the middle of a January snowstorm.

A memorial/celebration of life will take place at Sierra Community Church a later date, details to be announced. A private burial service will be held at the Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. In-lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to PO Box 17069 South Lake Tahoe Ca, 96151.