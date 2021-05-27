Kenneth R Cooper
Cooper
February 12, 1949 – May 16, 2021
Kenneth is free from his illness and on to new adventures. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He would like to thank the employees of the Barton Hospital SNF staff and Dr. Jones for the years of caring for his needs.
He appreciated everyone more then they will know. There is one more bright light in the sky smiling down on us at night. We will miss you Ken.
