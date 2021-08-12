Kevin Turner

Provided Photo

Kevin Turner

September 17, 1958 – April 21, 2021

Kevin Turner, 62, a beloved longtime resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2021. Kevin was born five weeks early in 1958; he must have had the will to get out and see the world as soon as he could. One of his best friends said to me profoundly, “how does one condense a man’s life into brief sentences? It is a difficult task.”

Kevin was driven to succeed in life, and he did. He had many accomplishments, including owning his own tow trucking company, many other entrepreneurial jobs, and was the Purchasing Manager for Camp Richardson Resort for over 20 years.

Kevin was a man of many talents. In his lifetime he climbed over 20 mountains, was scuba certified and had done hundreds of dives, including venturing into the underwater caves of Mexico. He enjoyed traveling numerous times to New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, and Hawaii. He was a local hero and proud “chain monkey” who rescued people during his time as a tow truck operator in the deep, cold snow of Tahoe winters.

Kevin, a very good cook, loved to have his friends and family gather at his home to eat, hear good music, and play a game of pool on his well-used pool table. He was kind, generous, and had the best sense of humor. He always had a good story to tell, most favorably some very humorous bear stories.

Kevin was humble, strong willed, a fighter in life. Those who knew him well would say he was loyal and brave, had a huge heart full of love, and he was the best friend anyone could ever hope to have in their “entire” life.

Kevin will be truly missed and remembered by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his beloved mom, his niece and her husband, his many friends, and me, his sister, and a beautiful “great niece” who was born shortly before his passing. Kevin was my best friend and dear brother who I know is with Christ.

As another one of his best friends said to me recently, “there will be a time when we all meet again in a beautiful green meadow, and we will laugh together, look at each other and smile and give our thanks to our Father for bringing us home to Him.”

We will be holding a memorial service in Kevin’s honor. If you would like to attend, please email us at: kevin.memorial.service@gmail.com .