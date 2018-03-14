Krista Evers, age 49, left us too soon in the U-Haul crash on Hwy 152, Saturday, February 24, 2018.

From Los Gatos, her childhood home, to Santa Cruz to Sonoma County to Lake Tahoe, back to Los Gatos to care for our ailing parents and finally Monterey, with lots of great adventures along the way, she had many lives.

She was a top-notch silk screen printer, casino pit boss, property manager, caregiver and hardware store extraordinaire, and once again, she was going to start a new life in Utah as a vet tech, but sadly never made it out of California. She loved so much, worked so hard and shined so brightly.

Krista will be deeply missed and always loved by her twin sister Kara, Brother Kent and all her friends.

We will celebrate her life on her birthday, June 24, 2018 in South Lake Tahoe.