Kurt Alan Marston
Marston
September 4, 1957 – May 5, 2021
Kurt Alan Marston, born on September 4, 1957 and deceased on May 5, 2021. Son of Janice Marie Taunton and Gary Ames Marston, both deceased. Survived by brothers Jeffery Scott Marston and David Lamare Marston. Kurt grew up in West Covina, CA, and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Economics. He moved to Lake Tahoe in 1980, and spent the next 40 years enjoying the outdoors that he loved. His hobbies included skiing, fishing, biking, hiking, water sports, and throwing horseshoes. Kurt never married and had no children. Rest in peace brother.
