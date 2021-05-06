Kyle Ryan Mazzoni

May 4, 1990 – May 2, 2021

On Sunday, May 2nd, two days before what would have been his 31st birthday, beloved son and brother, Kyle Mazzoni, passed from this Earth to Heaven. Kyle is survived by his parents Darla and Tim Mazzoni, his brother Korey, his furry brother Max, and his Grandma Rosemary DePompa. He also was blessed with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

After growing up in Lake Tahoe, Kyle moved to Arizona to pursue his passion for golf and attend college. Yet, as many do, he eventually returned to the Sierras. Kyle worked tirelessly to run a profitable property management company. He told his mom that he wanted to be successful, so he could take care of his family. That was Kyle’s nature, always wanting to help people, always ready to relieve them of their burdens.

Kyle loved to play frisbee, golf, and one-wheel through the neighborhood.

He also loved his sweet dog Max, covering him every night in a blanket and kisses.

Kyle felt a deep and profound connection to nature. A couple of summers ago, he filmed a pair of baby bear cubs that had wandered onto the deck where the family was gathered. Suddenly, the Mama bear appeared and charged him. Kyle, his mom, and dad all scrambled to get back in the house through the front door becoming entangled and tumbling onto the foyer in a fit of laughter.

Kyle did not like to be the center of attention, but he radiated light and love. He was adored by many and inspired people through his tireless energy and his giving disposition. His friends remarked that just knowing Kyle, made them better. Sadly, his pure and beautiful light was extinguished far too early.

He will be missed beyond measure.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 22nd, at Tahoe Paradise Park located at 1011 E San Bernardino Ave, South Lake Tahoe from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us. Bring a chair, your favorite libation, and a Kyle story to share…

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to BEAR League or Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in Kyle’s honor.

I will go before you and will level the mountains

Isaiah 45 : 5