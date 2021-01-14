LaReine Bournique

LaReine Bournique

June 9, 1941 – December 24, 2020

On Thursday December 24th, LaReine Bournique, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 with her family by her side.

LaReine was born June 9, 1941 in Waterbury Connecticut to George and Lilyan Warner. On February 4, 1967 LaReine married the love of her life Richard Bournique.

LaReine and Dick moved the family to South Lake Tahoe in 1970, they owned several businesses, The Dory’s Oar and Dick’s Bijou Mobile Gas Station. Their passion was to spend their spare time hunting, fishing, panning for gold and arrowhead hunting, which lead them to purchase the Hawk’s Nest RV & Cabin Park located up near the Lava Bed National Monument in Modoc County. LaReine was so creative, she had a passion for oil painting, making jewelry worked with stain glass and was a card maker using her own designs.

When LaReine’s husband passed away in 2008 she moved to Gardnerville, NV. to be closer to her children. In September of 2020 LaReine moved back to South Lake Tahoe, which she always considered her home.

LaReine was preceded in death by her husband Richard of 41 years; father George, mother Lilyan and brother George. She is survived by her 3 children, Cindy Pearson (grandson Patrick and great grandson Kobie), Robert LaBossiere and Jenee Nanzig (Paul) grandchildren Shelby and Michael, her sisters Lynn and Celeste, and several nieces and nephews.

Mom, you will never truly be gone, we will love and miss you every single day and will be in our hearts forever.

LaReine and Dick will have their final resting place at the Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe.