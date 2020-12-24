Larry Lukins

Larry Lukins

February 22, 1944 – November 25, 2020

Larry Lukins passed away on November 25, 2020. He was born February 22, 1944 to Melvin and Hazel Lukins of South Lake Tahoe. Larry was the third generation of Lukins’ raised in South Lake Tahoe.

Larry was always proud of growing up in “old Tahoe” and loved to share stories of the good ole days. As a child growing up in South Lake Tahoe, Larry and his brother Danny spent much of their time working on and building airplanes, cars and boats.

Larry graduated from South Tahoe High School in 1962. It was in high school that Larry met and then later married Margo Russo. Larry and Margo share one son, Grant Lukins.

Larry devoted his life to working in the family businesses, Melvin L. Lukins and Sons Construction and Lukins Brothers Water Company. Larry was an engineering contractor, he built piers, breakwaters and several marinas on the lake. During the summer you could find Larry working on the Lake, and in the winter, he would run the plows at Heavenly side by side with his son Grant.

Larry loved airplanes and became a private piolet at 18 years old. He was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge. Larry met his longtime girlfriend Sherry Chappel in 1991. The two shared a love of fishing and the outdoors. After Larry retired, he spent most of his time at one of his favorite fishing spots in Eagle Lake, California. He loved fishing and kicking back on the deck watching the robins’ play. Larry would always say that he loved Eagle Lake because it reminded him of Tahoe in the old days.

Larry is survived by his brother Danny Lukins (Birgit), son Grant Lukins (Nina Delallo), longtime girlfriend Sherry Chappel, granddaughter Piper Lukins, nieces Michelle Mclelland (Buck), Danielle Lukins, Jennifer Lukins and Angie Ricci (Matt), ex-wife and friend Margo Lukins (Bob).

A private service will be held, and a memorial will be planned for a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge, Children’s Fishing Derby 961 Eloise Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.