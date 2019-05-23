Larry Paul Montoya, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in South Lake Tahoe, California. Larry was born on November 4, 1951 in Los Angeles, California. He was the first son of the predeceased Lauro and Frances Montoya.

Larry resided in East Los Angeles most of his younger life, with his parents and three brothers. At the age of 32, Larry moved to South Lake Tahoe and later opened his auto shop, A1 Larry’s Auto Works.

Larry married Pamela Montoya, on October 8, 1988 and had three children. Larry started working at South Tahoe Refuse in 2004 and was currently employed at South Tahoe Refuse.

Larry loved to serve in his church and volunteered for multiple ministries, including a monthly church service at Barton Skilled Nursing Center, a church service held at the local KOA, and a church service in the local prison in Carson City, NV. Larry loved going to church and spreading the word of God. It was his one true passion. Larry also enjoyed spending time with his family, blues music, dancing, working in his garage, and BBQing in the summer. He was a biker and was part of the Bikers for Christ and the Christian Motorcycle group. He was the chaplain for the Sons of Legion, and participated in the American Legion events regularly. He loved going to Fallen Leaf Lake and long bike rides.

Larry is survived by his wife, Pamela Montoya, his three children, Aubrey, Meagan, and Morgan, granddaughter Story, and his brothers Robert, David, and Peter Montoya.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June, 22nd at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, at 12 Noon. Reception to immediately follow, held at Calvary Chapel SLT.