Lauren Cobrae

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Lauren Cobrae

April 24, 1990 – May 24, 2021

Dear Lauren, To my Beautiful Baby Girl, I was there the day you entered this world, by the gift of God. I had the privilege to watch you grow into a Beautiful young woman. I was Truly Blessed to be your Father, your Friend, and especially your “Dad”. If I, Hand picked a Daughter from the Hands of God, I Picked You!!!! What a Beautiful Gift I was Blessed with. So we were caught off guard when God decided to give you your Wings early. My Beautiful Baby Girl you will be missed so much, not only by me and your Brother, But by the so many people who’s lives you have touched. I had the honor and privilege to watch you grow up in Beautiful Lake Tahoe. I witnessed your Love for Life, Your free spirit, Your No Fear Attitude, willingness to take on a challenge, Your Beautiful smile, which could Brighten any dark room you walked into, And especially your Quirky sense of humor, like your Dad.

Lauren our relationship really blossomed the last 6 months, we either Talked on the phone or texted each other almost everyday. I am blessed with that. I/We are sadden and Heart broken that this happened. What I do know is that your now Living in Peace and Harmony. Someday I will join you and we will be reunited again. Lauren we will never forget you and will carry you in our Hearts forever. I Love You—-Dad. Lauren is survived by her Mother, Father, Brother, and all Family and Friends. A Celebration of Life will be held June 12, 2021. at 1317 Kyburz Ave. S.L.T. From 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm . All are invited to attend, to give there thanks and prayers for Lauren Michelle Cobrae. For more info. you can call John at 530-208-7885