Len D. Nelson 1939 ~ 2019

Len Dwight Nelson of South Lake Tahoe passed away on July 30th, 2019 in Kent, Washington at his son and daughter-in-law’s house. His wife, Sally, was by his side as he peacefully went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He passed from natural causes at 80 years old.

Len was born to Linné “Nels” and Adelea Nelson in Denver, Colorado in 1939. The family lived in Sacramento for several years then moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1945. Len grew up, experienced the historic winter of 1951/52, and graduated from South Lake Tahoe High School in the class of 1957.

After high school Len attended Sacramento City College where he began a lifelong personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

After his time at Sacramento City College, he enlisted in the US Navy. Once he completed his enlistment, he worked at Glen Eyrie Navigator Conference Center in Colorado for a couple years. He then attended Sacramento State College where he received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

He married Sally in September 1970 and they were faithfully married for 48 years. They lived in San Diego, Vallejo, and San Jose before the family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1984 where Len worked in the family business, Nel’s Tahoe Supply.

Len enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping and being outdoors in his younger years. He always enjoyed business management and making sure the numbers were in order. His priorities included spending time with family, post office trips, and keeping up to date on current events.

Len is preceded in death by his parents Linné and Adelea Nelson, sister Anne Johnson, and brother-in-law Bill Peters.

Len is survived by his wife Sally Nelson, son David Nelson (Jennifer), daughters Ruth Altmiller (Kris) and Naomi Baker (Joe), 10 grandchildren, his sister Kathy Peters and brother-in-law Jerry Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on September 7th, 2019 at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Radio – PO Box 21888 Carson City, NV 89721 or Pilgrimradio.com