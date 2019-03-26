South lake Tahoe – Lenore (Lyn) Floyd-a long-time resident of Sacramento, Arizona and South Lake Tahoe passed away Friday, March 22nd due to heart complications at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

Born in Marysville, CA in 1941, Lyn grew up in Sacramento and graduated from McClatchy High School.

Lyn loved good food and socializing, enjoyed going to movies and reading, and was beautiful inside and out.

She is survived by her husband Robert Floyd, her children Steven Floyd and Laura Nelson, her brother Steve St. Sure and her 6 grandchildren all of whom live in California, and brought great joy to her in her later life.

She will be missed dearly and a celebration of life will take place at her Tahoe home on April 27th at 2pm.