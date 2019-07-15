Leonard Eugene Gibson, 85, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Wimberley, TX. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughter Sara, his grandchildren Beatrix, Desmond, and Brian, his sister Joanne, and countless other family members and friends who remember him as one helluva guy.

Born and raised in Stockton, CA, Gene was the son of Leonard and Jewel, and the grandson of Carl and Emma (his favorite). After a stint in the Navy on the USS Radford, he joined the San Joaquin County Juvenile Probation Department in 1961, where he became the Superintendent of Juvenile Hall and Chief of Probation.

He filled his life with active pastimes, like aikido, backpacking, running, biking, and sailing. He was exceedingly handy. He built a cabin in Lake Tahoe, which became his and Kathy’s home in retirement, and he ensured that Tamarac II (their sailboat) was always in tip-top shape. From electrical systems, to garage roofs, to woodpecker holes in cabin siding, Gene could fix it.

He had a deep and abiding love for country music, Kathy’s baked dinner rolls, Louis L’Amour novels, shopping at West Marine, toolshed organization, and coffee ice cream. His daughters Jana and Sara would tell you that he excelled at fatherly wisdom. He was as kind and generous as they come. Many of his childhood friends — who he remained friends with throughout his life — went on to become miscreants, old codgers, and/or Republicans, but he loved them anyway.

Gene knew when to hold ‘em, and he knew when to fold ‘em. We’re heartbroken he had to go, but he went gently and with grace. We ask that you remember him with a cold beer, a John Wayne movie, and a donation to Blue Bonnet Palliative Care of Wimberley, Texas.