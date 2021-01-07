Lester William (Bill) Fairley

Lester William (

Bill) Fairley

April 21, 1929 – January 3, 2021

Lester William (Bill) Fairley was born on April 21, 1929 in El Paso Texas and he died at home at the age of 91 years of age on January 3rd 2021.

He led an active and varied life playing viola and violin in symphony orchestras and sang professionally in the San Francisco Opera Company. He was in many local musicals and plays and sang in church choirs. He taught music for many years in the public school system, and was both a school counselor at Lake Tahoe Intermediate School and Principal at the Continuation High School in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. In addition, he was also an avid participant in sports like basketball, softball, and more significantly in tennis, which he played from high school until the age of 91 years. Finally, he was also veteran of the Korean War, for which he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Lee Fairley, as well as his 7 living children, his 5 grandchildren, and his great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by an adoptive son. Memorial donations can be made to the Fremont Presbyterian Church Choir in Sacramento, CA or to the charity of your choice. A Facebook page will be created under his name Bill Fairley where you can read and share memories, and post pictures.