Lewis “Lew” Conners
Lewis “Lew” Conners March 27, 1931-February 9, 2020 With a life well-lived and after a valiant battle with cancer, Lewis “Lew” Conners passed away Sunday February 9th at Renown Medical center surrounded by love. He was 88 years old. Lew was born on March 27th, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio. His Grandparents and Parents immigrated from Yugoslavia to join a large vibrant Slovenian Community. In his youth, Lew moved to Hollywood California with his mother, Faye and brother Bing. Lew attended Hollywood High where he excelled in gymnastics and football, graduating in 1949. Just after High School, Lew joined the Air Force and served as an MP through several military deployments, including a tour in Casablanca during the Korean War. After the war, Lew went back to Southern California and continued in the roofing trade that he had begun at the young age of 13. He worked hard and seeking advancement, Lew joined the Roofers union. Lew “climbed the ladder” and found success. In the 60’s he was co-owner of C and L Roofing, the third largest roofing company in Southern California employing 65 men. During this time Lew married his first wife Susan (Richards) and together, they had four children. Always a cowboy and animal lover at heart, in 1976 Lew moved to South Lake Tahoe in search of a more rugged life closer to nature. It was here, he met his current wife Valerie (Anderson). They married in 1983 and shared 40 wonderful years together. Continuing his Roofing career, Lew owned and maintained Lake Tahoe Roofing. He was proud to wear his tools right alongside his guys and worked on the roof until he was 80 years old. He proudly served the Lake Tahoe basin until 2015 when he retired at 84 years old. Lew is preceded in death by his Father, Anton, Mother Faye, and Brother Bing (wife Jean) Bucan. Lewis is survived by his first wife Susan and their 4 children, Candace, Keith, Kelly, and Cassandra, his current wife Valerie, step-daughter Leslie, nieces and nephews, Suzie, Sherry, Tony, and Robert, grandchildren, Jillian, Skyler, Gabriel, Benjamin, Salome’, Meghan, and great-grandchildren, Xander, Dean, Preston, and Noble. Lew’s family remembers him fondly as a hard-working and kind man. He is remembered by friends and coworkers as someone who was enthusiastic, reliable, and confident in his own abilities. He stands in the minds of all who knew him as proof of what dedication and hard work can accomplish. Lewis will be honored in a ceremony to celebrate his life March 28th in South Lake Tahoe at a location to be announced. Anyone who would like to honor Lew is welcome to attend. For details, please contact, connersfamilynow@gmail.com.