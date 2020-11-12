Librado Ochoa

Provided Photo

Librado Ochoa

May 25, 1950 – October 19, 2020

Librado “Levy” Ochoa passed away quietly on October 19, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Levy was born in Hanford, Ca to Margaret and Albert Ochoa. While still a baby, they moved to Norwalk , Ca where he enjoyed a happy childhood surrounded with siblings, cousins and neighborhood kids. As soon as he could drive, he bought a car and would fill it up with friends and drive to the beach to surf or just hang out. He loved music and was lucky to see some of the great bands in Los Angeles in the 60’s. Soon after graduating from Santa Fe High School, Levy moved to South Lake Tahoe where he lived until his death. He worked at Harvey’s for several years, and then at Hertz at the airport. His favorite job, though, was as a delivery driver for Barkley Meats. He drove all over delivering food to most of the restaurants around the lake. He enjoyed swapping stories with the cooks, managers and owners. He loved living in Tahoe, going to the beach, discovering the backroads in his Jeep or walking his dogs in the woods. Levy liked to tell a good story and could go on about the wild days of Tahoe in the 70’s, local politics or argue about the world’s best rock and roll band (Rolling Stones or the The Who?). Levy is survived by his brother Albert (Cindy), sister Margarite Spence, (Michael) sister Susan Christensen (Paul), niece Rachelle Ochoa and many cousins.

A celebration of like will be postponed until Covid restrictions are lifted.