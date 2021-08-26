Linda Jenkins

Provided Photo

March 15, 1955 – August 14, 2021

One of the sweetest people in South Lake Tahoe left us for a pain free life with the Lord, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Linda was born in San Mateo to proud parents, Dorothy & Bruce McMurray, and grew up in the Bay Area.

Linda met the love of her life, Don Jenkins in Roseville and after dating for several years and settling in South Shore they married on a beautiful beach in Maui on September 11, 1986. They were married for 27 years and lived in South Lake Tahoe many years enjoying the things this paradise offers, fishing, golfing, and going to concerts. They enjoyed vacationing @ any ocean site with a beach, golfing and fine restaurants.

Linda had many friends in Tahoe as she was the Bakery Manager @ Safeway for 33 years and helped many people enjoy their special announcements by baking their requested unique cakes. She was a loyal & good friend to all she worked with and celebrated every holiday in the store with special tiaras and bells on her toes. Not to mention her house which was beautifully decorated for every Holiday.

Linda loved to line dance and could be seen in every line dance she could find between here & Reno. She also enjoyed bike riding, downhill skiing, going to the beach, watching Tahoe sunsets, 49er games, going to concerts and dancing, dancing was her biggest passion.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Don in 2013; father Bruce Mc Murray; and mother Dorothy Harper.

Linda is survived by her brother, Steve Mc Murray; Uncle Ken Mc Murray; nieces Kim Jenkins & Cheryl Larson (Jon); nephew Kenny Jenkins (Rochelle); great nieces Emily & Kailey Jenkins; cousins Sue Wilkinson, Tim Wilkinson & Michelle King; sister-in-law Alice Jenkins; step mother Pat Miller; step-brothers Scott Miller & Eric Miller (Tracy); And the many friends, too numerous to mention, that will miss her smiling face and good nature including her good friend Dalia Robinson and her entire Safeway family.

We all loved Linda and will miss her terribly but take solace in knowing she is now Dancing with the angels to the most beautiful music on the most spectacular dance floor anyone could ever imagine. Dance on Linda!

A celebration of life will be held in Linda’s honor and will be announced when a date has been set. Additional information on Linda’s life can be found on McFarlane Mortuary’s website: http://www.mcfarlanemortuary.com .

A special thanks to the South Lake Tahoe Cancer League volunteers and Barton Home Health & Hospice staff. You are all angels, we just can’t see your wings. God bless all of you.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Tahoe Cancer League.