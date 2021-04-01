Lisa Weddington (Cain)

December 21, 1963 – January 13, 2021

Lisa Darlene Weddington (Cain), 57, of Kingsman, Az passed away on January 13th 2021, after succumbing to a lung disease acquired at birth.

Lisa was born on December 21, 1963 to Linda & Robert Cain in San Leandro, Ca.

She grew up in South lake Tahoe and graduated from Mt Tallac. Lisa held a variety of jobs including working at Izzy’s, Classic Cue, and managing National Car Rentals in Oakland as well as in South Lake Tahoe along with her mother Linda. Her favorite job was working at Stateline Stables as a child. She loved all animals and was known to help any stray in need.

Lisa met her husband Allen in 1990 and they married in 1999. Allen and Lisa enjoyed camping, fishing, gold mining and riding ATVs together, and although they moved several times, Lisa always considered Tahoe her home.

Lisa was a proud stepmom to Allen Weddington Jr. and Cynthia Fernandez. She adored her three beautiful grandchildren, Gianna, Cristobal, and Brinley and was a loving Aunt to her nephews Jake, Justin, Mason, and Matt. Lisa’s greatest love was spending time with her family. Her laughter was infectious and her hugs were strong!

Lisa is predeceased by her father Robert Cain and her best friend Jodi Nord Potts. She is survived by her husband Allen, her brothers and their wives; Bob and Julie Cain, Tim and Kristi Cain, Ron and Kimberly Bethke, her sister Dee Dee Cain, her step children, grandchildren, nephews and many Aunt’s, Uncles, and Cousins whom she adored. Lisa will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Date to be determined.