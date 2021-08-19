Loisann Tylenda

In Memoriam

Loisann Tylenda

May 27, 1949 – July 25, 2021

Loisann Tylenda, who loved to be called “Bacci” by her family, passed away on July 25, 2021. She was 72.

Loisann was born in San Francisco, CA to William Tylenda and Alice (John) Schaefer. She moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1974, where she raised four children on her own. She returned to college in her mid-thirties and received her AA in Business Administration. She retired from El Dorado County Welfare and Child Protective Services where she was known for her compassion and kindness.

Since moving to Tahoe, Loisann was a passionate member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending mass daily and actively served as a Eucharistic Minister and Reader. For many years, she sang in the Folk Group and was praised for her beautiful, powerful voice. She always considered the clergy and other church members as her extended family.

Loisann is survived by her four loving children, Allen Nieve, Craig Nieve, Amy (Peter) Caramazza, Kristen (Duane) Tylenda, along with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, located at 1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA on August 26, 2021 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Theresa’s in her memory.