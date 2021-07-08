Lorenzo Sandoval Lopez

Provided Photo

Lorenzo

Sandoval Lopez

July 7, 1935 – March 21, 2021

Lorenzo worked at Sahara Tahoe from 1980 to 1986 in the Food and Beverage Department. He also worked at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino from 1988 until 2014.

Lorenzo retired in 2014 and moved back to his home town, Ameca Jalisco, Mx. Lorenzo passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He is survive by his wife Ana Torres and extended family. The Lopez family thanks their friends and family for the love and support.