Lori Royal

Provided Photo

Lori Royal

June 3, 1959 – September 3, 2020

Lori Royal passed away peacefully at her home in Carson City Nev. on Sept. 3th, 2020 with her beloved son, Ryan, her ex-husband, Dave Doherty & her good friend, Cindy Cervantes at her side.

Lori was born in Bakersfield, Ca. on June 3rd, 1959. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Royal, survived by her mother, Lois Royal, four sisters, Toni, Stephanie, Jill & Vicki, brother J and nieces and nephews and the gift of her life, her son, Ryan Doherty.

Her first job was in San Jose in the candy department at JC Penny. If you knew Lori, that’s so appropriate. She moved to So. Lake Tahoe in 1983 and began working at the Lakeside Inn (at the time Harvey’s Inn) as a keno runner, served cocktails and then became head bartender. Her soft and sweet demeanor earned her the love & respect of her fellow employees as well as many locals and out-of-town guests. On September 29th 1990, she married Dave Doherty also employed at The Lakeside Inn.

Their lives were blessed with their son, Ryan Doherty on May 8th, 1996.

In 2010 she began work for the DMV and then the Department of Health and Human Services in the state of Nevada.

The family would like to thank all those who touched our lives.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for October.