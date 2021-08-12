Louise (Lulu) Tremblay

Provided Photo

Louise (Lulu)

Tremblay

July 17, 1948 – December 31, 2020

Written on what would have been her birthday, July 17, we honor one of the most beloved people many of us have had the pleasure of knowing: Louise Rose Tremblay, affectionately known as Lulu. Lulu passed away on December 31, 2020.

After high school, Lulu moved here from the Los Angeles area with her parents, Roland and Theresa. The family owned ‘The Donner House,’ a local favorite restaurant, which they successfully operated for many years at several different ‘South Shore’ locations.

Lulu was an only child who loved her parents so dearly that we don’t have the words to describe. She survived the death of her father years ago and dedicated herself to the care of her mother, Theresa, who was the most vivacious elderly person we have ever known. Kayaking and cross country skiing were two of Theresa’s activities until her last years, ending in the fall of 2020 at the age of 98. Lulu oversaw her mother’s life, sharing a two apartment home together until Theresa’s passing. Lulu and Theresa were of French Canadian descent and spoke fluently to each other in French, more than in English. Louise was born in Alma Quebec, Canada. She had relatives scattered mostly in that area and also had relatives in Moraga, CA. Schoolmates who had helped Louise learn English, in Englewood, CA are also mourning the loss of their friend.

Although 2020 was a tough year, it was a devastating year for Lulu. In the summer of 2020, they had lost their dog and protector, Boo. That loss was followed, in October, by the heartwrenching loss of her mom, Theresa. After her mom’s passing, it seemed like nothing could bring Lulu back from her despondency. She passed away on Dec 31, 2020.

Lulu had taught skiing at Heavenly, then held a season pass for years where she was part of the morning crowd at the Gunbarrel Chair. Previously she had cut her teeth at HV on the ‘face’ where she became a really accomplished skier. Her love of skiing took her as far away as British Columbia. Lulu also loved playing tennis and golf. For some time she was a valued member of the Lake Tahoe Golf Course staff where she played most of her golf. She also enjoyed traveling to Pebble Beach to watch the pros play. A fan of the S.F. Giants, games could be heard on the phone, in the background, anytime the Giants were playing. Another endeavor Lulu enjoyed was gardening for a local landscaper. She loved all animals and had previously volunteered at the Humane Society.

Lulu was a runner, whose style was as graceful as it was fast. With her love for running she brought others into the sport, competing in 10Ks locally and half marathons in the hills of Napa, Monterey and the streets of San Francisco. More than almost anything, she enjoyed her annual two weeks of camping at Nevada Beach, near her birthday. Dozens of her friends, sometimes more than the park operators were happy with, came to meet and help her celebrate.

There are so many who were shocked and saddened by her passing and remain so. Lulu’s friends, we will never forget her life.

A memorial ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held on August 29th, 4:00-8:00 pm at the Nevada Beach pavilion!