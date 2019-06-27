Lyman Eugene Rasmussen, Gene to his family and friends, was born on August 5th, 1934, in Burbank, California. Gene spent his younger years in Ventura California, graduating from Ventura High School in 1952, directly after which he attended Ventura Community College. Gene transferred to the University of Southern California for the remainder of his collegiate years, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. Gene received his undergraduate degree from the USC School of Business.On June 18th, 1960, Gene married Alice Ann Lentz in Highlands, California. Ann and Gene lived in Southern California for twelve years, during which time Gene received his Juris Doctor degree and passed the California State Bar to begin his legal career. In 1972, with their children, Ann and Gene moved to South Lake Tahoe, California, where they spent the next forty-six years.In the four-plus decades that Gene was involved in the legal system, he served as a Deputy D.A. in both San Bernardino and El Dorado, County; a Municipal Court Judge in El Dorado County; and he sat as a member of multiple boards, including Sierra Recovery Center, El Dorado County Board of Education, and the Lake Tahoe Community Foundation. Gene is also remembered as a strong supporter of those in tough situations. Gene was a major advocate for Bilingual Legal Aid, where he volunteered his services two nights a week. After fourteen years as a Judge in El Dorado County, Gene finished out his legal career as a partner in a private practice. He enthusistically enjoyed all sports, especially USC football. After retiring, Gene spent the next twenty-three years enjoying his family and traveling. He achieved two lifelong dreams of Summitting Mount Whitney and Mount Kilimanjaro. Gene passed away on May 21, 2019. Gene is survived by his wife, four chidren, five grandchildren, and sister who lives in Ventura.