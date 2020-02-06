Lynn Kahn 1953-2020 The beautiful Lynn Kahn battled brain cancer for four and a half years and died peacefully in her home on January 8th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Dr. Richard L. Kahn, her step-daughter Shana, son-in-law Eilif, and granddaughter Mazzlyn. Lynn also had a younger brother, Christopher.

Lynn was born in San Fernando Valley in 1953 and was a 25 year resident of South Lake Tahoe. She retired from Lakeside Casino in 2018 and previously worked at Harvey’s/Harrah’s.

She loved traveling, hiking, rock hounding, kayaking and cooking. She was an avid reader, organizational wiz, and beloved friend to everyone. Her infectious smile and sense of humor captivated all who met her. She loved the Golden Gate Austin Healey Car Club, an enthusiasm she shared with her husband, a past president.

Lynn will be dearly missed by friends and family. She will be honored at the “Top of the Wheel” on the top floor of Harvey’s hotel and casino, a prestigious location with views of the lake she loved. The date is March 16th at 11:00 AM.