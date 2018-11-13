Remembering Manfred Lohr

A Celebration of His Life

Thursday, November 29, 2018 Between 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

1608 Sherman Way South Lake Tahoe, California

Long time Lake Tahoe resident Manfred Lohr passed away on October 4, 2018. Manfred, along with his wife Kaethe owned and operated the three South Lake Tahoe Travel Lodges for 33 years until their retirement in 2005.

He is survived by his wife Kaethe of 59 years and daughter Sabrina.

In addition to Manfred's business pursuits, he was an avid off-road enthusiast, loved camping, scuba diving and world travel. Based upon his long-term financial support of the company, he was long considered to be an unofficial Ambassador for Jagermeister of Wolfenbuttel Germany.

Due to limited on-site parking, a shuttle service will operate from the estate entrance at 1608 Sherman Way. Please RSVP to Kaethe Lohr at either KMLUSA@aol.com or (775) 588-4401.