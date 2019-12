Margaret Elizabeth Zinke September 8, 1932 – November 26, 2019

On the morning of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Margaret Elizabeth Zinke, wonderful mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87 in Vancouver, Washington.

Margaret was born on September 8, 1932 in Hazelton, North Dakota to Noah and Luetta (Goehring) Trauger. She grew up in Mandan, North Dakota where she spent most of her early life. Her later life was spent in many places including Alaska, Nevada, California, Oregon, and Washington.

Margaret had three children – Connie, Mark, and Jason. She was a lover of life and family. Margaret was a deeply religious woman who devoted her time to the service of God and others.

Her son Jason Zinke; her siblings RoseAnn Herrmann, Kenneth Trauger, and Calvin Trauger; and her parents, Noah and Luetta Trauger, precede Margaret in death.

She is survived by her sister Mildred Archambeau; brother Paul Trauger; daughter Connie (Dick) Foster; son Mark Zinke; daughter-in-law Marie Zinke, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held for the family. Margaret Elizabeth Zinke