Marian Delaplaine

February 12, 1935 ~ July 10, 2019

Marian Delaplaine, 84 years old, a South Lake Tahoe resident who was born in San Francisco, CA on 2/12/1935 has died.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Delaplaine Sr. in 2014.

Marian is survived by her two sons, Robert Delaplaine Jr. (wife Siobhan), Victor Delaplaine (wife Marilyn), and grandkids Meghann, Sarah, Renee and Victor Jr.

She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.