Marie "French" Howard

Marie “French”

Howard

September 7, 1952 – May 30, 2021

Marie Howard, 68, died May 30, 2021 in a hospital in Carson City, Nevada, after a long battle with a serious neurological disease and with loved ones by her side.

Marie was born September 7, 1952 in San Benito, Texas. She is survived by her beloved husband, Casey Howard, her children, Katie Wooten and Nate DeLeon, her stepchildren, Corley Howard and Carrie Hall, her grandchildren, Aislyn DeLeon, Teddy DeLeon, Maeson Howard, Berlyn Howard, Lucy Hall, and Violet Hall, and her brothers, James and Wayne Tyler.

After living in Texas and Florida for most of her life, Marie, known to many as “French,” moved to South Lake Tahoe in 2009, and married Casey a year later. Over the course of her life, French has been a loving and dedicated science teacher, Christian counselor, volunteer, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

French led a joyful life. She loved travel, sunsets, flowers, the beach, birds, laughing, her church, her dog Beau, and her family and many friends.

A private memorial service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sierra Community Church in French’s honor.