Marilyn Ann Ronnau

July 14, 1936 – October 29, 2018

Marilyn was born in San Francisco, California, and passed away in Reno, Nevada, unexpectedly, after a short battle with cancer.

Her parents, James Mallon, a Fireman with the S.F.F.D. , and her mother Ulinda Rose Vierra, an R.N., were blessed late in life with Marilyn, and they adored her. At an early age Marilyn would spend her summers in the Sacramento Delta at her cousin's marina resort and would help out in the restaurant and bar, serving beer at the young age of 12! She attended St. Agnes Catholic school, and loved going to Alameda to go dancing on the weekends.

Marilyn studied Dental Assistance, but decided to marry Ray M. Watson and raise 3 children instead. Marilyn and Ray moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1964, where Ray worked on the new Tahoe Keys residential project. A divorce found Marilyn working for a local Dr. and eventually her second husband, Dr. John Ronnau, and together they built a successful medical practice. The family moved to Huntington Beach when Dr. Ronnau became Chief of Staff at Martin Luther King Hospital.

Marilyn and John parted ways and she found herself working in the automobile industry. Many years in Culver City for Bill Murphy Buick, and later she moved to Reno, and worked for Subaru, and lastly up until October 15th, for Jones West Ford, where she made many friends.

Marilyn loved her family, friends, and enjoyed travel. When her children were growing up in Tahoe she was known as the "Motocross Mom". She was an avid reader, loved to play slots, cook and spend time walking her Westie.

She is preceded by her companion of 25 years, Sandra Stogsdill, and her beloved Westie, Tandy.

Marilyn is survived by her sons Eric Watson of Reno, Nevada, Jamie Watson of Eugene, Oregon; her daughter Karen Hamilton and son-in-law Charles Hamilton of South Lake Tahoe; grand children Alexandra and Dylan; and great grandson Rocco Hamilton; her niece Kimberly Stertzer and many cousins.

A service will be held on Thursday, November 29th at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower, 875 E. Plumb Ln, Reno, NV, 89502 at 2 pm. Reception to follow at same.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the cancer society of Reno Nevada, or the SPCA.

Burial services will take place at a later date in Rio Vista, California.