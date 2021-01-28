Marion Ogletree
March 26, 1936 – January 7, 2021
Marion was so creative. It was a privilege to love her and a joy to know her. She was a 30 year resident of South Lake Tahoe. She worked for many years at South Lake Tahoe Florist until she became the owner. She is preceded in death by her son David and her sister Charmaine. To all of Marion’s loved ones, she will be missed and in our hearts forever. A small intimate service was held last week.
