Marjorie Caldwell

Provided Photo

Marjorie

Caldwell

December 23, 1940 – July 28, 2021

Marjorie Darlene Caldwell set her gypsy sails for better shores on July 28th, 2021. Family, friends and others she touched in life are invited to an informal gathering that will be held for her at 2pm, Tuesday August 3rd, 2021, at Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Marjorie grew up in the Lancaster, CA, area where she was fond of riding horses and playing cowboys and Indians in her youth. She went on to live in the Los Angeles, CA area and later on in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She has been described by all who knew her as adventurous, funny, beautiful, giving, free-spirited and one of the nicest people that you could ever meet. During her life she was known to have ridden Harleys, go-go danced on the Sunset Strip, partied with movie stars and celebrities, driven dune buggies in the desert, raced cars, flown airplanes, swam in the ocean, lived off the land in the mountains, painted, loved music, drawing and had a passion for photography.

Marjorie truly lived life in a beautiful way. She was spiritual and loved God. She had such a great positive impact on her husband, sons, family members, and her friends who to her, were also family. She held everyone close to her heart and loved all deeply.

She is survived by her husband Jon Swisher, sons Kenneth Chapman, David Chapman, Dondi Chapman and Robert “Bo” Caldwell, Sisters Gerri Grego and Carol Duhart, Brother Fred Duhart, Nieces Jennifer McLaughlin and Kaynanee Lussier, Nephews Brian Duhart, Kevin Duhart, Lester Maupin and Gerald Maupin, Grandchildren Justin Helferty, Corley Chapman, Austin Caldwell, Desiree and Jonathan Chapman, and a number of great-grandchildren, extended family, adopted children/brothers/sisters and her closest friends. She is preceded by her parents, two brothers and a number of family and friends that will be waiting for her with open arms on the other side.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to her favorite charity, Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org).