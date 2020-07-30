Marjorie Daum

February 24, 1938 – July 4, 2020 Well known long time resident and businesswoman, Marjorie Louise Daum has entered the kingdom of God. Marjorie lead her life as a very kind and sweet person. She always greeted with a cheerful smile and hugs. Her strong courage, humility, honesty and faith guided her successful path through life. She moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1947. She survived the infamous winter of ’52. She worked and played hard all of her life. She enjoyed social interaction, fishing, shooting, golf, vintage cars, snowmobiling and travel. She especially cherished and loved her surviving brother, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. she was predeceased by her husband and son. Marjorie grew up at her home, Al Tahoe Pines Resort. She graduated South Tahoe High School in 1956. She married her loving husband in 1957. She was a founding member of the Barton Auxiliary in 1960. Her dedication made it possible for the hospital to open 3 years later. In 1965 she and her husband opened Tahoe Paradise Chevron in Meyers which has been in operation with her involvement for 55 years. She was a charter member of Soroptimist International SLT in 1970. In 1973 she was a member of the South Lake Tahoe Arctic Cat racing team, and also the Western States Women’s Champion. She had a strong passion and commitment to her family and community. Accordingly she let go of her love for freedom and this Country on the Forth of July. She was a angel in disguise and will be missed by all who knew her. The family requests any donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, https://supportlupus.org. A memorial service will be held on August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship Church. 3580 Blackwood Rd. South Lake Tahoe 96150.