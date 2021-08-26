Mark Harman

May 29, 1956 – August 17, 2021

Mark William Harman unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack on August 17, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Beth; his brother Keith and his family, wife Sylvia, their children Keith jr. and Kristine; and sister Gabrielle. He was met in heaven by his parents Keith and Paula, and his sister Michelle.

Mark was born in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 1956, the second youngest of four children. He attended Catholic schools for most of his education, and excelled in sports, specifically baseball. As a child he enjoyed accompanying his father on trips to the grocery store and watching WWII movies with him late at night. His mother’s cooking was his favorite, specifically her delicious pot roast. He loved music and attended multiple concerts such as Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Four Tops, and Montrose, something he always enjoyed talking about. He spent many days at Redondo beach with friends and carried on many of these friendships through his entire life, notably Mike Walsh and John Mattia. Mark was a gifted writer, and after his sister Michelle’s untimely death when he was a teen, he wrote a lovely epitaph for her headstone.

There were many family trips up to Lake Tahoe in his youth, and the outdoor lifestyle, mountains, pine trees, and beautiful blue waters of Tahoe persuaded him to permanently move to Incline Village in his early twenties. There he was married to Leslie for a time, during which they had one daughter, Beth. He was a master wallpaper hanger and painter, and was proud of the high level of quality he could produce from decades of experience in his trade.

Mark was an excellent natural chef and he seemed to be the most at home when sharing a meal with family. Mark struggled with substances during his life which led to some of his close relationships being strained, yet he always maintained love for his family in his heart, and they are comforted in the relief he has now found. He was a joyful, playful, sensitive, hardworking person and will be greatly missed. Mark always had some Sugar Pine pinecones in a basket on the porch, so in lieu of flowers please donate to the Sugar Pine Foundation dedicated to saving Lake Tahoe’s Sugar Pine trees. sugarpinefoundation.org