Marliene Veidemann

Provided Photo

Marliene Veidemann

November 3, 1938 – March 12, 2021

Marliene Elizabeth Veidemann passed away at Barton Memorial Hospital on March 12, 2021. She was 82. Daughter of Dorothy May Talbot and Martin Ehrich she was native to Sacramento, California. It was in South Lake Tahoe in 1959 that Marliene married at St. John Episcopal Church in Glenbrook, Nevada, her husband Hugo Poigo Veidemann (native to Estonia) who passed in 1981.

She is survived by her three children Pamela, Ellen, and Martin Veidemann; her four grandchildren, Cole Stubstad, Carson Stubstad, Natalie Thiel-Gebheim, and Alia Thiel, as well as her three great-grandchildren, Amir Thiel-Gebheim, Theodore Gebheim, and Josephine Gebheim.

A long time resident of South Lake Tahoe, Marliene adored her family. She was a lover of nature, an avid hiker and gardener, as well as a lover of music, literature, and the visual arts. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, playing piano, and attending operatic performances. She was a beautiful soul who shined like the sun and will be deeply missed.

Her ashes have been interred at East Lawn in Sacramento, California. The family wishes that donations be made to The American Heart Association.